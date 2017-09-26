Former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan has reiterated his opposition to same-sex dance couples on the BBC One show.

Jordan, known for his outspoken views, was previously accused of homophobia after a row with Austin Armacost, and has repeatedly opposed same-sex dancing couples.

Now, Jordan has slammed the idea of same-sex couples on Strictly, claiming it’s “insulting to his profession.”

Speaking to the Daily Star, Jordan said: “No, there definitely shouldn’t be same-sex couples on ‘Strictly.'”

“Ballroom and Latin dance is about masculinity and femininity. It’s not about sexual orientation. It’s not a dating show. Why can’t a gay man dance with a woman?”

He continued: “It’s actually insulting that you’re trying to change our profession with people saying same-sex couples should definitely be on there when it doesn’t need to be.”

Jordan’s comments come after openly gay comedian Susan Calman was criticised on social media for agreeing to dance with a man on the show.

James Jordan joins former Strictly stars Will Young who opposed the idea of same-sex dancing couples and Judge Rinder who defended contestants who agreed to dance with opposite-sex partners. Meanwhile, Strictly judge Craig Revel-Horwood has backed the call for same-sex couples on the show.

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday at 6.45pm on BBC One.

