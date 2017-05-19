Much like you, we’ve been in mourning since Gleb Savchenko upped sticks and left the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing behind last year to return to Dancing with the Stars in the US.

The Russian dancer’s stint at the BBC may have only lasted a year, but Gleb certainly made a lasting impression on British viewers at home.

You can imagine how pleased they were then when the 33-year-old shared a rather revealing picture of himself sporting a pleasingly tight piece from his underwear line, Gleb Savchenko underwear, earlier this week.

Check out the snap below – and that’s not enough to quench your thirst this Friday, you can see plenty more of Gleb here.

@FitnessKitchenLA & @GlebCollection all day everyday! A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on May 16, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

It’s a 10 from us. Oh, and in case you were wondering, Gleb’s Instagram is indeed a treasure trove of delights…

Let’s get ready to Rumbaaaaaaaaa @glebcollection A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Love sport, game on A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:25am PST

Me, My selfie and I A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:25pm PST

The only bad workout is the one you didn’t do 💪🏼. #gym #workout #dancer #healthy #lifestyle A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Jan 27, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

@alanbersten is trying to be the new face of @glebcollection @theartemc & I auditioning for the chippendales What do you all think? A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

