Much like you, we’ve been in mourning since Gleb Savchenko upped sticks and left the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing behind last year to return to Dancing with the Stars in the US.

The Russian dancer’s stint at the BBC may have only lasted a year, but Gleb certainly made a lasting impression on British viewers at home.

You can imagine how pleased they were then when the 33-year-old shared a rather revealing picture of himself sporting a pleasingly tight piece from his underwear line, Gleb Savchenko underwear, earlier this week.

Check out the snap below – and that’s not enough to quench your thirst this Friday, you can see plenty more of Gleb here.

@FitnessKitchenLA & @GlebCollection all day everyday!

A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on

It’s a 10 from us. Oh, and in case you were wondering, Gleb’s Instagram is indeed a treasure trove of delights…

Let’s get ready to Rumbaaaaaaaaa @glebcollection

A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on

Love sport, game on

A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on

Me, My selfie and I

A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on

The only bad workout is the one you didn’t do 💪🏼. #gym #workout #dancer #healthy #lifestyle

A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on

@alanbersten is trying to be the new face of @glebcollection @theartemc & I auditioning for the chippendales What do you all think?

A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on

More stories:
Arrested Development star comes out as bisexual
Table for Two | ‘He said I was a lot nice than I came across on Twitter’