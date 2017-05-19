Much like you, we’ve been in mourning since Gleb Savchenko upped sticks and left the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing behind last year to return to Dancing with the Stars in the US.
The Russian dancer’s stint at the BBC may have only lasted a year, but Gleb certainly made a lasting impression on British viewers at home.
You can imagine how pleased they were then when the 33-year-old shared a rather revealing picture of himself sporting a pleasingly tight piece from his underwear line, Gleb Savchenko underwear, earlier this week.
Check out the snap below – and that’s not enough to quench your thirst this Friday, you can see plenty more of Gleb here.
It’s a 10 from us. Oh, and in case you were wondering, Gleb’s Instagram is indeed a treasure trove of delights…
