Mark Wright has given fans a glimpse of what he’s packing.
The former TOWIE star, who’s now a presenter on ITV2’s Take Me Out: The Gossip, took to Instagram to promote the latest episode of the show.
Is there a better way to advertise your TV series than getting into a Speedo and showing off on social media? We can’t think of one, and thankfully neither could Mark.
Alongside a video of him flaunting his body in tight white swimming trunks, he wrote: “When you’re walking out of your dressing room for fresh air and the the camera man is getting GV’s of the the surroundings.
“VILLA FERNANDOS !! THE GOSSIP tonight 9pm @itv2 #ipromisethatsnotabanana,” he added.
Who says TOWIE stars have no talent? We’d call whatever’s in those Speedo’s a talent for sure.