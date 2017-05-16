Mark Wright has given fans a glimpse of what he’s packing.

The former TOWIE star, who’s now a presenter on ITV2’s Take Me Out: The Gossip, took to Instagram to promote the latest episode of the show.

Is there a better way to advertise your TV series than getting into a Speedo and showing off on social media? We can’t think of one, and thankfully neither could Mark.

Alongside a video of him flaunting his body in tight white swimming trunks, he wrote: “When you’re walking out of your dressing room for fresh air and the the camera man is getting GV’s of the the surroundings.

“VILLA FERNANDOS !! THE GOSSIP tonight 9pm @itv2 #ipromisethatsnotabanana,” he added.

A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on May 14, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Apr 23, 2017 at 2:39am PDT

Who says TOWIE stars have no talent? We’d call whatever’s in those Speedo’s a talent for sure.