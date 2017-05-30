Joe Biden has officiated a same-sex wedding for the second time.

The former Vice President married Democratic National Committee staffer Henry Muñoz to his partner, Kyle Ferari, at the weekend.

A guest at the wedding shared a sweet snap of the ceremony on Instagram, and wrote: “My dearest friends Henry Munoz and Kyle Ferrari were married today by VP Joe Biden. Wishing them everlasting love and a joyous life journey!!!”

Last year, Biden helped two male White House staffers tie the knot at his official residence in Washington DC.

He wrote at the time: “Proud to marry Brian and Joe at my house. Couldn’t be happier, two longtime White House staffers, two great guys.”

The politician has been a vocal supporter of LGBT equality and spoke out against workplace discrimination at a rally celebrating equal marriage in 2015.

At the event, he commented that “there are still 32 states where marriage can be recognized in the morning and you can be fired [for being LGBT] in the afternoon”.

