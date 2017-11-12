Four men have reportedly been arrested in Indonesia for sharing gay pictures online.

Police accused the men of spreading gay pornography on social media including BDSM images, Gay Star News reports.

One of the men arrested runs a Facebook page on his services as a BDSM master and has been accused of spreading photos and videos on the page as well as in other groups in order to find more people interested in BDSM.

Police Brigadier General Fadil Imran said the men were arrested as “perpetrators of dissemination of videos and photos of sexually immoral content with the classification of BDSM.”

After arresting the four men, police forced them to line up in front of local media while wearing signs reading: “Master 1”, “Slave 1”, “Master 2” and “Slave 2”.

Police also confiscated a number of objects from the two men including straps, rubber whips, handcuffs, mouth masks, chopsticks and whip tools.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian government threatened to block WhatsApp if they didn’t remove “obscene” GIFS such as pornography and “gay images” from the social app.

The Independent reports that WhatsApp was given a 48-hour deadline but was unable to remove the GIFS because they’re “protected by encryption”. However, they informed the Indonesian government that they’ll be working together with the GIF providers.

Tenor Inc, one of the companies providing GIFS, revealed they had “implemented a fix” several days later and users of the app were then unable to access Tenor’s GIFS.

While gay sex is legal in Indonesia, authorities are known for repeatedly targeting LGBT people.

