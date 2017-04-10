Frank Ocean has released a surprise new song on his Beats 1 Radio show.

‘Biking’ made its premiere on blonded RADIO, Frank’s Apple Music show, over the weekend. The track features Frank’s longtime collaborator Tyler, The Creator and Jay Z. Frank also teased a snippet of the track’s music video on Twitter.

Attitude’s Artist of the Year 2016 released his album Blonde last year, four years after his acclaimed album Channel Orange catapulted him to global success and made him one of the most prominent LGBT+ voices in hip hop.



In an interview with The New York Times in November, Frank spoke about his growth between writing his first album Channel Orange and 2016’s Blonde: “I’m in a very different place than I was four or five years ago with all that stuff,” he said. “Different in my relationship with myself, which means everything. There’s no, like, shame or self-loathing. There’s no, you know, crisis.”

But despite having found himself more at peace with romance, the star is yet replicate the love that inspired his 2012 Tumblr post.

Asked if he’d been in love since that point, he replied: “Not the lasting kind.”

Listen to ‘Biking’ and catch a peek at the video below:

FRANK OCEAN. TYLER THE CREATOR. JAY Z. SNIPPET pic.twitter.com/smAtF8J8ZM — Gee (@Lilgeeeeee) April 8, 2017

More stories:

Frank Ocean’s dad is suing him over homophobic slur claim

14 reasons why birthday boy Frank Ocean is the man of our dreams: PICS

