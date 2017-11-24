Frank Ocean might not be one to hog the spotlight, but the retiring singer-songwriter is making sure all eyes are on him on the cover of 032c magazine this month.

The ‘Nikes’ singer, 30, is one of four stars to grace the cover of the German publication’s winter “BERLIN KIDZ” edition, and his striking outfit has got us feeling all kinds of ways.

Shot in New Jersey by Petra Collins, the cover sees Frank pairing white socks and t-shirt with a glittering turquoise skirt in an image that perfectly embodies the star’s fusion of traditional hip-hop and queer sensibilities.

It’s been a relatively quiet year for Frank since the release of his second album Blonde in August 2016, but with 2018 just around the corner and fierce magazine covers like this, hopefully it won’t be too long before the Californian decides to grace us with that that eagerly-anticipated third album…

Check out Frank on the cover of 032c below:

