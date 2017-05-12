Frankie Grande is set to throw his hat into the pop ring with the release of his very first single.

The Broadway performer and elder brother of US pop star Ariana Grande will follow in his sister’s footsteps when he releases debut single ‘Queen’ next Thursday (May 18).

Billed as a “fierce song”, the track is already available to pre-order on iTunes, and comes with some rather funky artwork depicting Frankie with a Gaga/Bowie-esque paint-spatter on his face.

The 35-year-old Celebrity Big Brother star has a proven track record when it comes to performing: He appeared on Broadway as Franz in the musical Rock of Ages between 2014 and 2015, having previously appeared in classic musical Mamma Mia! from 2007-2010.

Speaking to Attitude last year, Frankie revealed how his sexuality helped shape sister Ariana’s view of the world as a youngster.

The entertainer said: “There’s a 10-year age gap and I came out to her when she was just 11 years old — and she said: ‘Great, when do I get to meet your boyfriend?’ She was raised in a family where gay was not only accepted, it was celebrated.

“The fact that some people are in families who throw them out because they’re gay or they’re being told they’re wrong because of who they are, it’s a tragedy and both she and I feel it’s our responsibility to educate those people and help them see that we’re all the same.

“Everybody deserves to be treated equally on this planet regardless of gender, race or sexual orientation.”

You can check out one of Frankie’s original songs below:

More stories:

Matt Lister: Why I decided to ditch the razor and start loving my hairy body

As a gay man, why do I find it so difficult to make friends with straight men?