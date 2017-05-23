In the aftermath of the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that has left 22 dead, friends and family members of concert attendees have been searching for their loved ones.

The attack was carried out by a lone man who detonated a device in the foyer area of Manchester Arena, shortly after the end of the concert. He died in the blast.

59 people were injured in the attack, with victims being treated at hospitals across the city. Children who became separated from their families were taken to a nearby Holiday Inn.

Below is a list of people who were at the concert and have not been in touch since:

Martyn Hett

Martyn Hett from Stockport was separated from his friend Stuart during the concert and has not been in touch since. Stuart wrote in a Facebook post: “The more news that is coming out, the scarier this is getting. There was an explosion at the Ariana Grande concert tonight in Manchester and I haven’t seen my friend Martyn since.

“He went to the bar about 20 minutes before the end of the concert and got chatting to some girls. As I was leaving, the explosion happened and everyone started running.

“I just want to find out that he’s safe somewhere.”

My brother @martynhett on the right was at the concert tonight, he hasn’t contacted anybody. Has anybody seen him. #manchesterarena pic.twitter.com/sJMa8PFe6Y — Matt Rowe (@mattrowe27) May 22, 2017

Laura MacIntyre and Eilidh MacLeod

Two teenage girls from the Outer Hebrides were at the concert last night. MSP Angus B MacNeil tweeted: “Very worried about 2 missing girls from Island of Barra who were in Manchester last night.”

Olivia Campbell

Olivia was at the concert with her friend Adam, who is being treated in hospital. Olivia’s mum told Manchester Evening News: “I know where Adam is and I know that Olivia isn’t with him.

“I’ve been told by the police that she’s registered as a missing person.

“She had her phone with her but it’s dead, I don’t know whether she’s lost it in the stampede to get out of there, but she knows by number off by heart so I know she can contact me if she’s able to.”

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

The two have not been seen since the gig. Their families have been in touch with the police.

Please if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry contact 07920405015 @staceylghent #Manchester pic.twitter.com/Aj6EJLT0mK — Silina (@silinasings) May 23, 2017

Tiana

Aaliyah has posted a tweet asking for information on the whereabouts of her friend Tiana.

IM TRYING TO CONTACT MY BEST FRIEND WHO WENT TO ARIANA GRANDE’S CONCERT. HER NAME TIANA. IF YOU HAVE SEEN HER PLS CONTACT ME #DWTManchester pic.twitter.com/51wTDm3HIw — Aaliyah (@Aaliyah_jx) May 23, 2017

Courtney Boyle & Philip Tron

Courtney’s mother took to Facebook to search for information on the location of her daughter Courtney and her partner.

Kelly Brewster

Friends are looking for information.

Please if anyone has seen my friend Kelly Brewster let me know. Her family friends need to know she is ok #Manchester #ManchesterArena pic.twitter.com/mgkZQv3vu2 — Chantelle Garrity (@Princess1808) May 23, 2017

Saffie Rose Roussos

The 8-year-old became separated from her family after attending the concert with her older sister.

Alison Howe & Lisa Lees

Family of the two friends have asked for information after not hearing from them in the aftermath of the concert.

Sisters friends Alison Howe and Lisa Lees still missing after last nights attack in Manchester. Please help find them #MissingInManchester pic.twitter.com/RFYkvpbYCU — MikeJohnShaw (@Mikejohnshaw) May 23, 2017

If you have any information, please contact the emergency helpline on 0161 856 9400. If you were at the concert last night, you can mark yourself as safe on Facebook.