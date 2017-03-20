The BBC has been criticised for cutting LGBTQ inclusive lyrics from Lady Gaga’s hit ‘Born This Way’ for a second time in a matter of weeks.

Fans raced to slam the broadcaster last month after lyrics including: “No matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian, transgendered life” were noticeably omitted from a performance on Gary Barlow’s Let It Shine – and now it’s happened for a second time.

During Saturday night’s episode of Lets Sing and Dance for Comic Relief, presenters from The One Show performed the inspiring banger in a bid to get through to the final of the talent competition and raise money for the charity.

However, those watching at home were quick to notice that the performance skipped over the lyrics in the track that specifically speak out in support of the LGBTQ community.

Viewers rushed to social media to criticise the show, with many condemning the BBC for not paying attention to the backlash they received only a matter of weeks previously.

Weeks after the BBC are slammed for cutting the gay lyrics in Born This Way, they… cut the gay lyrics in Born This Way #LetsSingAndDance pic.twitter.com/tr6oZVYBME — Jack Yeo (@jackryeo) March 18, 2017

Not gay but disgusted with @BBC @comicrelief What kind of message does this send LGBTQ young people? #LetsSingAndDance https://t.co/yUcc4OxMpq — Mark Norwood (@mvnorwood) March 18, 2017

Cutting out the LGBT lyrics of Born This Way are you BBC? #LetsSingAndDance — Ollie Reddie (@Bovendial) March 18, 2017

In response to the controversy surrounding the performance, a BBC spokesperson told Attitude:

“‘Born This Way’ by Lady Gaga performed by The One Show reporters on Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief was shortened purely for length.

“It is standard procedure to edit down music tracks to fit into the running time of the show,” they added.

Last month, boy band Iron Sun performed an edited version of the song on Let It Shine, and the BBC were forced to give a similar response after viewers hit back on social media.

In a similar statement, the broadcaster claimed that the performance had simply been edited due to time constraints during the show.

Watch the performance below:

