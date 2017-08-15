The weather may not be fabulous this summer, but the guys at Garçon Model are keeping us hot under the collar.

In the new, just-released shoot for the brand, they employ some fabulous male models to show off some of the season’s best swimwear.

The collection is inspired by Italian colours and is ultra classic yet fresh and modern. We definitely need to cool off in the pool after taking a look at these shots of Lucas Burggraaf from Male Models Netherlands, who you can follow in Instagram.

Check out the pictures from the sizzling shoot below:

Photographer: Manny Fontanilla

Model: Lucas Burggraaf of Male Models Netherlands (Agency)

Grooming: Wout Philippo

