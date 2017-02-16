Chris Salvatore made headlines earlier this year when he took his ill 89-year-old neighbour into his Hollywood apartment to help care for her.

Norma had been suffering from leukaemia and pneumonia and spent two months in hospital, where doctors told her that she couldn’t return home unless she had 24-hour care.

In an incredible act of kindness, Salvatore then invited Norma to move into his apartment in order to look after her.

The Hollywood actor famous for his role in gay comedy film franchise Eating Out, managed to raise £39, 625 to help fund his sick friend’s care. He also took in Norma’s cat, Hermes.

Sadly, Norma passed away on Tuesday (15 February) at the age of 89.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Salvatore shared a picture of himself with his late friend, writing: “It’s with a heavy heart that I share the news that earlier this morning the world lost a truly inspiring, beautiful woman.”

He continued: “Norma is now resting peacefully in the eternal and while she may no longer physically be with us, her spirit will continue to fill the hearts of so many people.

“Perhaps Norma’s lasting legacy is that her story helped the world to see the true meaning of love. Norma reminded me that we all are created to love and all desire to be loved. This year Norma has helped the world see the true meaning of Valentine’s Day.”

Salvatore and Norma – who didn’t have any close family in California – had reportedly been friends for five years before moving in together.

The pair had reportedly developed a daily routine which saw Salvatore prepare meals before they watched TV together, while Norma even helped him find boys on Grindr.

Salvatore added in his farewell message: “To love another is not about living struggle free or never experiencing hurt or loss, but to fully and deeply open our hearts to one another without fear.

“Each of us is lovable even with all of our differences. Love has no boundaries. May you rest in peace my sweet sweet lady, Norma.”

RIP Norma.

