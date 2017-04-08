A gay banker has been fired after sharing his engagement pictures on social media.

The unnamed man from Brazil was axed from his job at Banco Itau because he’s gay, according to claims.

According to reports, he was employed for over a year and a half, and received various awards for his work – all while being the target of regular homophobic abuse.

“I’m deeply outraged that a bank of this size would use homophobia as a basis for dismissal, as opposed to the results of the workers,” he said. “No other LGBT+ worker would ever have to go through this again.”

The bank has yet to respond to the claims, but a union leader has suggested that they have a “reputation” for firing people for reasons other than competence.

“This isn’t the first time this has happened at Itaú—we recently reported layoffs of people with disabilities,” said a union leader.

“The bank needs to review its positions and we will make sure that this kind of thing does not happen again.”

