Simon Dunn has broken silence after falling victim to a naked photo leak.

The 29-year-old athlete, who won Attitude’s annual Hot 100 poll in 2015, made headlines around the world in 2014 before after joining the Australian bobsleigh team – making him the world’s first openly gay man to do so.

In a tweet this week, Simon revealed that an uncensored picture of himself naked had appeared on the web without his permission.

Opening up about the unfortunate incident, the sportsman told followers: “Unfortunately pics of me have ended up online. This is obviously not one of my best moments, for that I’m sorry.”

My photo was removed from Instagram for breach of guidelines yet Kim Kardashian’s which I was having a little fun with by copying remains.. Do you think this is a double standard? A post shared by 🇦🇺 Simon Dunn (@thesimondunn) on Mar 21, 2016 at 9:01pm PDT

“In light of recent events, I thought I’d show you that I do look good with clothes on as well,” he added alongside a picture of himself fully clothed. What a classy way of handling it.

Last year, the hunky star announced his retirement from bobsledding for good.

In a statement announcing his departure, Simon explained: “The last few years have been a truly amazing experience. I’ve met some astonishing people and made memories I will cherish forever. For that I will always be grateful.

“I’ve felt a proudness in my own sexuality that I hadn’t felt in the 27 years prior. I’m finally comfortable in my own skin as a proud gay man.”

He continued: “It’s with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement from the sport of bobsleigh. It’s been a great honour to have been able to not only represent my country but also the LGBT community over the past few years.

“I’ve always been an advocate for doing exactly what you love regardless of your sexuality.”

More stories:

Simon Dunn: The homophobic attack that put me in hospital

HOT 100 winner Simon Dunn answers your very personal questions – WATCH