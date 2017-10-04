Parisian gay club Le Dépôt has hit back at RuPaul’s Drag Race star Violet Chachki after the drag star claimed she was thrown out of the club over the weekend for being “too feminine.”

The US drag queen, real name Jason Dardo, was in the French capital for Fashion Week when she attended a party at Le Dépôt, which operates as both a nightclub and a sex club.

Chachki claimed that after to go downstairs to the “sexy part” of the club while wearing make-uo, four men dragged him out of the club.

The Drag Race season 7 winner later took to Twitter to vent her frustration over the incident, saying: “F*ck the French.”

However, Le Dépôt has since hit back at the star in a lengthy statement on Facebook accusing Chachki of “inappropriate behaviour”.

The post reads: “Violet Chachki was returned to the door of the establishment following unacceptable and inappropriate behaviour and several reports of clients.

Violet Chachki has posted videos of the Cruising Sex space of the establishment on her Instagram account, among others, even though this is expressly forbidden in the settlement of the establishment and that it had been reminded to him several times.

“The management of the establishment did not react at the moment because it wished to cross-check the information and to watch the videos resulting from the telemonitoring.”

They continues: “At no time has there been any judgement on the gender, physical, skin colour, sex or appearance of Violet Chacki who was received within the institution without any discrimination as the whole the clientele came for a festive event as part of the Fashion Week in Paris.”

Bosses deny Chachki was thrown out of the club because “she was not male enough”, but because her behaviour was “not in conformity with the rules of the establishment and the respect of the privacy of other customers in the Cruising space.

“Violet also showed an intolerable aggressiveness towards the security personnel who remained courteous despite the insults that you can see on his video or made against the French on his Twitter account.”

“The institution relays all campaigns against LGBTQI discrimination and has never been the subject of such a defamatory campaign and will initiate legal proceedings if necessary.”

Chachki is yet to respond to Le Dépôt’s statement.

More stories:

Male sports stars strip naked for Dieux du Stade 2018 calendar

This gay couple have been together since before homosexuality was decriminalised