A gay couple who were holidaying in Thailand were allegedly drugged, raped and robbed over the Christmas holiday.

According to Belfast Live, the couple, both 33, were robbed of their iPhones and £400 and sexually assaulted after their drinks were spiked on New Year’s Eve in Phuket.

Speaking to Belfast Live, the couple said: “On the night we were attacked [my husband] and I decided to go out for some drinks to celebrate New Year’s Eve. We had a beer in one bar and then moved on to another.”

“It was in the second bar that our drinks were spiked with a date-rape drug. After that we can’t remember anything. It was only well after the attack took place that we realised that we had been attacked and raped.”

It was the couple’s sixth holiday in Thailand when the attack happened, but the pair vow to never return again.

“We have been to Thailand before, but we have never experienced anything like this. It has been a very traumatic time for both of us. We have had to be tested for HIV and given an HPV vaccine and tested for syphilis.”

The couple have also claimed that their insurance providers, OUL Direct, of “abandoning” them after failing to tell the couple what hospital they could go to.

After waiting to hear from the company for five days, the couple reached out to the British embassy in Bangkok who sent them to a hospital, but they didn’t accept the couple’s insurance documents.

The pair were then sent to private hospital which neglected to tell them that their insurance would not cover the costs after undergoing testing and several procedures.

The couple claimed that OUL Direct told them to leave the hospital without paying the costs as long as they had their passports. However, they refused to do so.

“They basically told us to flee the hospital,” the couple said. “That is completely illegal. We could have ended up in a Thai prison.”

They are now demanding an apology from OUL Direct.

“The insurance company have said they will listen back to the recorded telephone conversations we had with them, but I won’t be holding my breath. I am not expecting any action from them. They are supposed to offer a 24-hour medical response, but we waited five days and nothing happened.”

They add, “I just hope this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

A spokesman for OUL Direct have issued a statement, confirming that they’re investigating the situation.

