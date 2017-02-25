Alien: Covenant, the sequel to 2012’s Prometheus and a prequel to Ridley Scott’s Alien, lands in theatres May.

However, a four minute prologue, entitled Prologue: Last Supper, was released earlier this week, introducing fans to the crew of the USS Covenant.

The prologue video features some new faces as well as familiar ones including James Franco and Michael Fassbender, it also features a gay couple played by Nathaniel Dean and Demián Bichir.

After the crew’s captain departs for bed, festivities begin and the couple arm wrestles before giving each other a quick kiss.

The film features the crew attempting to colonize a planet before facing a terrifying threat; the Xenomorph.

Alien: Covenant is set for a May 19 release.

You can watch the prologue below:

H:t/ Gay Star News

