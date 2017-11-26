A gay couple got engaged last night at a Little Mix concert.

The X Factor winners took to the stage at the O2 in London last night for the last leg of their sell-out Glory Days tour.

After a performance of their ballad Secret Love Songs, which Jade dedicated to the LGBT+ community, a man got down on one knee and surprised his boyfriend with a ring.

The crowd went wild, and – thankfully – the man said “yes” and the adorable couple shared a kiss as the audience applauded them.

Watch the moment below:

my heart ♥️ A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Nov 25, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

After the concert, Jade rushed to Instagram to share a video of the proposal, where she wrote: “my heart”.

Ours too, babe. Congrats, guys!