A gay couple got engaged last night at a Little Mix concert.
The X Factor winners took to the stage at the O2 in London last night for the last leg of their sell-out Glory Days tour.
After a performance of their ballad Secret Love Songs, which Jade dedicated to the LGBT+ community, a man got down on one knee and surprised his boyfriend with a ring.
The crowd went wild, and – thankfully – the man said “yes” and the adorable couple shared a kiss as the audience applauded them.
Watch the moment below:
After the concert, Jade rushed to Instagram to share a video of the proposal, where she wrote: “my heart”.
Ours too, babe. Congrats, guys!