Sports venues rarely feel like a comfortable place to be for gay couples.
However, for one night that all changed this week during a Dodgers baseball game over in the US.
To celebrate Pride Month – take note, Trump – the Los Angeles sports team decided to include a selection of gay couples on their legendary ‘kiss cam’ during the half-time show.
Cute right? Just wait.
One happy couple got a little more into it than expected, and the camera ended up quickly cutting away to the next pair as the crowd cheered.
Take a look below:
#KissCam for #LGBT night at #Dodgers Stadium ❤️ pic.twitter.com/quQSprBIUZ
— Joselito Laudencia (@JoselitoL) June 10, 2017
Couple goals.
