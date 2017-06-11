Sports venues rarely feel like a comfortable place to be for gay couples.

However, for one night that all changed this week during a Dodgers baseball game over in the US.

To celebrate Pride Month – take note, Trump – the Los Angeles sports team decided to include a selection of gay couples on their legendary ‘kiss cam’ during the half-time show.

Cute right? Just wait.

One happy couple got a little more into it than expected, and the camera ended up quickly cutting away to the next pair as the crowd cheered.

Take a look below:

Couple goals.

