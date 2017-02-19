A gay couple who were heading home after a Valentine’s Day night out in Reading recall how they were brutally assaulted by a gang of five while on a train.

Phil Poole, 35, and boyfriend Zbynek Zatoukal, 26, were subjected to gay slurs aboard the Great Western Railway train as Poole slept on Zatoukal’s shoulder after the pair had missed their stop at Maidenhead.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Poole claims he was awoken by a punch to the face after Zatloukal was briefly knocked unconscious.

Poole then told the gang to “leave us alone” but states he couldn’t completely remember the incident.

“I can’t really remember much about what happened because I was in such shock when I woke up. I managed to get up and stumble down the carriageway but they followed me.”

“I’m not a violent person at all. I’ve never even been punched so I didn’t know how to defend myself.”

Fellow passengers alerted police who eventually boarded the train at Ealing, however, the attackers had already fled by that time.

Poole suffered from cuts and bruises and has been left traumatised by the attack. Zatloukal however, was stretchered off the train as he suffered from a suspected broken eye socket.

The pair were taken to Ealing Hospital for treatment and they claim it’ll be “a while” before they get back on a train.

The British Transport Police are currently investigating the incident.

