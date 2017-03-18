A gay couple were allegedly threatened by a bouncer as they prepared to enter Goodfellas in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bobby Slavens and fiancé Luke Munz were with friends when the incident occurred at Goodfellas.

Speaking to WLWT, Slavens said: “We were just holding hands. We didn’t think anything about it, then we gave a little kiss on the lips, a discreet peck.”

“As we did so, the bouncer came to us and said: ‘Hey, you guys need to stop that or you are going to get kicked out.’ We were dumbfounded.”

However, the bouncer, who remains unnamed, didn’t stop there.

Upon entering the restaurant, the group decided they didn’t want to eat and instead ordered drinks. Them when leaving, the bouncer allegedly said: “You better get used to this, this is Trump’s America.”

Slavens and his fiancé decided to post about the incident on Facebook and it eventually reached the company who quickly took action against the employee, firing him.

In a statement released on Facebook, Goodfellas said: “We are a proud member of the diverse OTR community and we hope it’s people will understand that the poor actions of one do not reflect, in any way, the company as a whole.”

“We do not promote hate. We encourage kindness, good vibes and good pizza.”

