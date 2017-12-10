A gay couple who won viewers’ hearts after being matched on First Dates have some happy news: They’re getting married!

Greig Fairweather and Shaun Smith, who were brought together on the Channel 4 show earlier this year, announced their engagement earlier this week.

Shaun shared pictures of the pair together on Twitter as he wrote: “I have some absolutely fantastic news for you all, sorry if I haven’t managed to speak to you over the weekend in person. Last week, I asked Mr. Greig Fairweather to marry me. And he said yes!

“Beyond thrilled, happy and excited. Haven’t stopped smiling!”

The couple were quickly congratulated by the Maître d’ of the First Dates resaturant, Fred Sirieix, who recently wowed fans after stripping off to show his ripped physique in Attitude.

The engagement is a case of second time lucky for Greig, who was part of one of the most cringe-inducing dates in First Dates history during his first appearance on the show back in June.

Viewers were left shocked when Greig’s date, pub landlord Scot, declared he didn’t find him “attractive” and promptly cancelled the date before the pair’s main course had even arrived.

Following the car-crash date, Greig was invited back by producers for another show at love, and in scenes shown just two weeks later was shown hitting it off with Shaun. Bet he’s glad that date cancelled now, right?

First Dates airs Mondays at 10pm on Channel 4.

