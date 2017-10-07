A new advertising campaign is helping to make a small but significant step for LGBT+ representation with the inclusion of two gay adoptive dads.

The television commercial from US firm Renew Life Probiotics tackle the struggles parents face as they attempt to raise their children, and in an encouraging step has made sure to celebrate families in all their forms.

The 30-second ad features scenes of a same-sex couple playing with their son as the voice-over tells viewers: “Adopting takes guts.”

And the diversity doesn’t stop there: A second commercial entitled ‘Being Human Takes Guts’ shows footage of a transgender woman as it celebrates the inner strength we all possess.

Sadly, such attempts at LGBT inclusion can often spark a backlash from the bigots: Recently, a British gay couple featured in an advert for McCain Chips spoke of their “shock” after being subjected to appalling homophobic abuse online.

Here’s hoping the reaction the Renew Life Probiotics campaign is nothing but love.

h/t: NewNowNext

