Gay dads in McCain chips advert suffer appalling homophobic abuse online

A gay couple featured in an advert for McCain Chips have spoken of their “shock” after being subjected to appalling homophobic abuse online.

Lee and Mat Samuels-Camozzi, from Manchester, say they’ve been compared to paedophiles and accused of denying their 19-month-old son Carter a mother after appearing together as a family in the uplifting, inclusive advert, unveiled last month.

The comments under the advert on YouTube paint as sad snashot of the bigotry the couple have faced.

“Not buying McCain again… You just summed up everything that is wrong with today’s society,” one viewer writes.

Another adds: “Two daddies? How is that fair on the kids?”

Customer relations manager Lee, 35, told the Daily Record: “We’ve had dozens of hateful comments.

“One of the most hurtful compared us to perverts, saying ‘Whatever next, society accepting paedophiles?’ We are shocked this kind of attitude exists in the 21st century.

“We’re proud of our little family and we have nothing to be ashamed of.”

Too right Lee. Check out the adorable advert below: