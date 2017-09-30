McCain has pulled a gay couple from a television advert after the pair were subjected to homophobic attacks.

The two gay fathers faced online abuse after appearing in the 60-second advert with their baby last month.

Lee and Matt Samuels-Camozzi, from Manchester, were compared to paedophiles and accused of denying their 19-month-old son Carter a mother.

Speaking about the abuse, Lee said: “We’re proud of our little family and we have nothing to be ashamed of.”

According to the Guardian, a spokesman for McCain’s confirmed that the couple will no longer feature in the campaign. Instead, a 30-second ad without the pair will replace the original.

The company claimed that their decision to remove the couple wasn’t related to the social media backlash.

“Our campaign is all about celebrating the diversity of family life and not everybody’s a normal family. There’s only so much you can say in 30 seconds. We’re still promoting them, they’re in the posters and we’ve got them on social media.”

The ad features Lee and Matt cradling their baby.

