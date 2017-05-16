Well, it’s official: The Real O’Neals has been cancelled after two seasons.

The gay-friendly US sitcom, which was loosely inspired by the childhood experiences of LGBT activist Dan Savage, will not be returning for a third outing this autumn, network ABC has confirmed.

Starring Noah Galvin as gay high school student Kenny, the show chronicled the lives of a close-knit Irish Catholic family, whose ‘perfect’ image is shattered as each member of the family drops a bombshell on each other.

The series was praised for its witty exploration of tough issues including eating disorders, sexuality and divorce, but struggled in the ratings during its second season, which concluded back in March.

Galvin, who caused controversy last year after branding fellow out star Colton Haynes’ coming out interview “some p*ssy b*llshit”, bade a fond farewell to the show on Twitter, thanking fans for their ongoing support.

“I loved my job. I will miss it like a lost limb. Phantom pains and all. Thank you Kenny. And thank you Real O’Neals U,” the 23-year-old wrote.