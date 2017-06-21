Gay hip-hop star Milan Christopher has proved shyness isn’t a word in his vocabulary after posing completely naked for Paper magazine.

And we mean completely naked.

The 33-year-old musician, who stars in VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and last year released his debut single ‘When I Go’ protesting the bullying of LGBT youth, has put his manhood proudly on display for the publication’s Summer Pride issue, in a shoot that will have you blushing ever time you see a motorbike for years to come.

Discussing his identity as a black gay artist, Milan says: “Black and gay is like a double whammy. It’s one thing to be gay and be white, it’s a whole other thing to be gay and be black. Especially in the black community.”

He adds: “I think about them separately because they are very separate. But I also feel like all those things encompass who I am.

“During pride month, I always think about all of the things that the LGBT community lacks and things that I feel like should be changed. And I think about equality, and the stigma and the taboo, and all the things that we work so hard to break through.”

“So I think that this particular shoot, I think this is really important for not just the culture but for the community and pop culture in general.”

You can read Milan Christoper’s full interview and check out his shoot in all its X-rated glory on papermag.com.

Watch the video for ‘When I Go’ below:

