Fresh off his very NSFW shoot with Paper magazine, openly gay hip-hop performer Milan Christopher has our eyes watering all over again with his latest poolside snap.

The 33-year-old musician, who stars in VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and last year released his debut single ‘When I Go’ protesting the bullying of LGBT+ youth, posed by the pool in the snap, in a pair of tiny shorts that (thankfully) leave absolutely nothing to the imagination.

He captioned the image: “The first step of being limitless is becoming aware that there aren’t any limits.” There certainly aren’t any limits to our lust for Milan after seeing the image.

In fact, the pic was so revealing that Instagram removed it. Not to worry though, we’ve got the goods for you.

Check it out below:



How is that thing even real?!

More stories:

Our picks of the hottest accessories for your Summer wardrobe

Professor fired by Mormon university over support for LGBT rights

