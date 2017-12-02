Two gay men have reportedly been arrested in Thailand after sharing a photo of them exposing their bums at a Buddhist temple.

The two men, Joseph Dasilva and Travis Dasilva, are famous for their ‘Travelling Butts’ Instagram page which features the San Diego couple barring their bums at famous landmarks around the world.

The couple were arrested by immigration officials at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport on Tuesday (November 28) and charged with public indecency after the image was widely shared.

A spokesman for immigration police told the Bangkok Post that the couple admitted to posing for photos at the Temple of Dawn, also known as Wat Arun, in Bangkok with their trousers pulled down.

Visitors to temples in Thailand are expected to dress modestly and some sites forbid visitors from wearing shorts or shirts exposing too much skin.

Police revealed the men paid a fine of 5,000 baht, around £115, but remain in custody and could face jail time.

Wisit Suwan, the deputy chief of the Bangkok Yai district police, told USA Today that police are considering additional charges against the couple under Thailand’s computer crimes act because they shared the photo online.

The offences could lead to jail time of up to seven years in total.

