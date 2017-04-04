A Boy Butter commercial has been banned from airing during RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The lube brand filmed an advert featuring a topless, muscular model churning butter and making suggestive faces at the camera, and planned to feature it during the next episode of the VH1 show.

However, Boy Butter founder Eyal Feldman has claimed that Comcast, who are in control of which adverts are allowed to air, told them they wouldn’t be able to air the spot in Chicago because it’s “too gay”.

“I learned that my brand new Boy Butter commercial, currently airing on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1 in NYC, LA, San Diego and nationwide on Canada’s OutTV was banned from airing on cable TV in Chicago,” he said.

“According to Comcast TV in the so-called liberal windy city of Chicago, [they]did not think viewers could handle the level of gayness in this ad starring sexy ginger, Seth Fornea, who is showing us all how to properly use a butter churn.

“One would think that in the Midwest the sight of a butter churn would bring back nostalgic feelings of nearby dairy farms, but alas, if a gay man is churning that butter, not so much.”

The producer of the commercial, Daniel Robinson, went on to add that the banning of the advert sends a clear message to the LGBT+ community.

“I think it’s Chicago’s loss and a clear representation of how shamed and stigmatised our sexuality is,” he added.

Attitude has reached out to Comcast for comment.

