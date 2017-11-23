A group of Pride-goers came together to fight off a man who repeatedly assaulted an attendee with a hockey stick.

Juan Victor González, 33, was attending the Buenos Aires Pride march in Argentina on Saturday (November 18) when he was attacked by three unknown men.

As the attendees marched down Montevideo Street, three men left a house where they had been reportedly squatting, Gay Star News reports.

The three men then charged at González and one repeatedly hit him on the head with a hockey stick, leaving him unconscious.

However, the Pride-goers were ready to fight back against the attackers.

Immediately after the brutal assault, a crowd of around 30 people began shouting at the attacker and taking photos. One witness claimed a man fully dressed in leather approached the man and snapped the hockey stick in two.

González was taken to hospital where he woke up with a concussion and received seven stitches for a serious cut to his head.

Photographer Diego L, who witnessed the attack, told Agencia Presentes: “A guy came and beat him. As soon as they saw me taking pictures, they tried to go after me.”

Police later arrested one of the attackers, though his identity has not been revealed to the public.

