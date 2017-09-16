Coming to terms with your sexuality in a hostile world can be tough – but it can be even tougher for those with learning disabilities like autism.

Over 700,000 people in the UK are currently living with autism, with thousands of those also coming to terms with their sexuality or gender identity.

To help shed light on the issue, This Morning‘s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby heard from a gay man living with autism this week to learn more about the reality of growing up gay with learning difficulties.

Dan Barrett was diagnosed with Autistic Spectrum Disorder at the age of 11, and recently set about making a documentary about his experience.

“I had trouble making friends… I was alienated in a way. I felt as if it was stopping me from being who I really wanted to be,” he explains.

“Five months ago, I came out as gay, and you know what, my life has been completely different.

“But the struggles that came with my anxiety and all the aspects of my autism made it very difficult for me to express my feelings.

“And to tell someone that you’re gay is hard enough at the best of times, so that’s why I’m making this documentary.

“If you’re in a wheelchair or not, you’re still a human being, if you’re lesbian, gay, transgender or not, you’re still a human being.”

Watch Dan’s appearance on This Morning below:

More stories:

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez strips off for Attitude

Shocking truth about chemsex revealed in new survey of gay and bi men