We have a new queen of pop and it’s Taylor Swift, supposedly.

Vice Magazine has sent gay twitter into meltdown after it tweeted that the former country icon has become to new bastion of everything pop, effectively pushing the likes of Madonna and Britney to the side.

The article in question, which was actually written in 2014, states: “For years, gay men and many pop fans have ignored Taylor Swift, but her first official pop album has led many gay men to consider her the new queen of pop.”

Um, we think NOT. Taylor is great and everything, but putting her ahead of pop’s greats? Oh no baby, what is you doing.

Twitter went into uproar, and the results were kind of hilarious.

How dare you, a gay man, declare Taylor Swift the Queen of Pop?! — Ellen (@EllenVermoens) July 2, 2017

“Gay men declare Taylor Swift the queen of pop” pic.twitter.com/LZCJEmcwO8 — Sam at Dinner (@mrsamherbst) July 1, 2017

Saw the "Taylor Swift is queen of pop" headline float around and another patch of my hair turned gray from the stress. — Nathan Frontiero 💼 (@nathanfrontiero) July 1, 2017

If u ever say taylor swift is the queen of pop im gonna need you to run as quick as u can so u wouldn't catch these hands pic.twitter.com/WYMGMTRsnV — tataز (@thatgreennut) June 28, 2017

"Gay men declare Taylor Swift the Queen of Pop" pic.twitter.com/7UptzL60rx — Fermin (@Doctor_Fermin) July 2, 2017

