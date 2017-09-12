Sponsored

Aspen recently welcomed gay men from around the world for its inaugural summer event, Aspen Summer Holiday. Fashion, outdoors and community were the focus of the weekend with events catered for a unique queer summer experience.

With a daily tea dance and pool party at the Limelight Hotel, the weekend kicked off with a singles and couples mixer at Aspen Kitchen, benefitting the Generations Project. It was followed by a ‘Welcome to Colorado’ dance party at Belly Up for One Colorado.

Day two started with a beautiful hike through the Maroon Bells, a refreshing bonding experience with breathtaking mountain views.

That evening was the ‘Marry the Man’ runway show, hosted by Men’s Vows for the National LGBTQ Task Force. It featured pieces from Mr. Turk’s latest collection. A dance party followed in the ballroom of the St. Regis.

The final day began with a whitewater rafting excursion. The tea dance and pool party at Limelight included a pop-up shop for guests to select their own Mr. Turk swimwear.

The finale dance party at Escobar’s was the perfect conclusion to a weekend of men’s fashion, the beautiful Aspen outdoors and some quality queer bonding.

aspensummerholiday.com

More stories:

Rylan and Dan Clark-Neal’s 17-year-old son ‘comes out’ for LGBT equality

Gareth Thomas on first time he had gay sex: ‘I f**king scrubbed myself after’