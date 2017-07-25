Last year, gay porn star Colby Keller became problematic after he revealed he was voting Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Keller, who describes himself as a communist who loathes the Democratic party, told Office magazine last year that he voted Trump because he thought he’d be a “destabilising force.”

In a new interview with Chris Baker, Colby attempts to explain his controversial decision to vote for Trump, who has not shown support for LGBT+ Americans since taking office in January. If he wanted to clear things up, he didn’t quite succeed because now we’re more confused than ever.

Colby explains that he is not right wing. On the contrary, he identifies himself as a communist. “I’m not liberal at all,” he says. “I’m very far to the left. The problem is that the liberals aren’t to the left. People think that they are … I’m a communist.”

Baker then asked Keller why he voted for Trump, considering their conflicting political ideologies. “I think the problem is that I don’t support Trump,” Keller replied. ” I did vote for Trump. That’s the distinction.”

What’s the distinction? Is anyone else lost?

Keller also told Baker that his work has suffered as a result of his political allegiances, admitting that ““I’ve kind of blown my social capital wad.

“Maybe in the future people will learn to forgive me,” he said.

Do you forgive him?

Watch the interview below:



