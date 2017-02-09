Gay porn star Max Schutler has died at the age of 35.

The adult actor, real name Jorge Schmeda, started his career in the porn industry in 2007, working with companies like Lucas Entertainment, Jet Set Men, and Raging Stallion.

News if Schmeder’s death was announced by website Str8UpGayPorn yesterday (February 8), which wrote: “Str8UpGayPorn is sorry to pass along the news that gay porn star Max Schutler has died. He was just 35 years old.

Schmeder was crowned the winner of the Mr. Gay Argentina competition in 2008 but was told to withdraw from the International Mr Gay competition after organisers discovered his work in porn.

He worked in the gay porn industry until 2011, before making a brief reappearance in several titles for Lucas Entertainment.

No cause of death has been confirmed at this time.

