A gay porn star has been reported as missing after his boyfriend was found brutally stabbed to death.

Keith Harris was found dead in Hayes Valley, San Francisco on November 2 (Thursday) at Estrella Apartments.

Paul Novales, the manager of the apartments, claims he received a call at 2pm on Thursday, informing him that Harris had not been seen for several days.

Novales knocked on Harris’ apartment and when there was no reply, he unlocked the door and found Harris.

Speaking to the Bay Area Reporter, the manager claims there were “big drops” of blood on the floor and smears of blood on the wall, which prompted him to call 911.

Police revealed that Harris suffered from multiple stab wounds and that a knife was used as a weapon but have not released any more information.

A woman who lives next door to Harris claims she heard “loud voices” coming from the apartment on the morning of November 1 (Wednesday), but couldn’t understand what was being said.

Meanwhile, Harris’ partner, Alkoraishie Ali, has been missing since Harris’ body was found.

Ali, a gay porn star who performs under the name of Ali Liam, has not been named a suspect by police.

San Francisco gay club promoter Gus Bean, who was close friends with the couple, said Ali frequently worked for him as a go-go dancer.

“Nobody seems to know where he is,” Bean said. “His phone goes to voicemail.”

“They seemed like a perfectly happy couple… Keith’s an absolute sweetheart, the sweetest guy ever. Ali seemed like a really sweet guy.”

Harris’ family are now alleging that Ali is the killer, but police are waiting to speak to him once he’s been found.

