An 18-year-old rodeo star has vowed to never stop taking part in the sport, despite receiving death threats over his sexuality.

Josh Goyne, a bull rider from Australia, has insisted that he refuses to back out of the hobby he loves so much, despite the backlash he gets from fellow riders in the sport.

“Today I was asked if I thought it was good that gays died of Aids, and then the guy said he wished it was 1850 so he could shoot me for being a fag,” Josh said in a recent heartbreaking social media post.

“They think they’re gonna silence me but there’s no chance in hell. They think they’re gonna stop me from riding in this week’s rodeo, not a chance in hell. I will proudly stand up to any homophobe and say right to their face that I’m a proud, openly gay cowboy.

“The gay cowboy will never be silenced. I will for ever be an openly gay cowboy. I will happily give a voice to those too scared to speak up,” he added.

Following through with his defiant attitude, Josh is set to travel to the US at the end of the month to compete in the “Texas Tradition Rodeo” with a host of other professional riders.

He went on to tell news.com.au that the response to his video had been incredible.

Josh revealed that “even had straight cowboys say they will help me out,” if he gets into trouble at the event in America later this month.

Related stories:

EA includes same-sex relationships in Mass Effect: Andromeda – but gamers want more

Shadow Health Minister pledges to Attitude that she will fight Theresa May’s HIV support services cuts