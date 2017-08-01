Football might be known as the beautiful game, but it seems rugby is the sport responsible for this summer’s most beautiful Pride moments.

Just weeks after an stunning rugby-themed proposal at London Pride went viral, a rugby player has created some emotional scenes of his own after popping the question to his boyfriend – who also happens to be one of his teammates – at Liverpool Pride.

Mark Bevan, who plays for LGBT-inclusive Liverpool rugby club Trinton RUFC, was marching in Saturday’s parade with the rest of his team when he put his romantic proposal plan into action.

Footage from the days shows Mark throwing a rugby ball at his teammate partner of two and a half years, Mike Collins, before getting down on one knee.

Mike is seen reading a messaged written on the rugby ball which reads ‘Michael, will you marry me?’

The couple’s friends and teammates cheered them on as Mark pulled out a ring and asked Mike to spend his life with him.

“I’ve been thinking about proposing for a while now,” Mark told The Mirror after seeing his proposal accepted.

“I decided to do it at Pride as it’s important to me. It’s not only a fun place but it symbolises something so much greater. Me proposing there was for all those who aren’t allowed to marry their partners.”

