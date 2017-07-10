A gay rugby player made sure this year’s London Pride was one to remember for him and his partner after popping the question on the streets of the capital in front of a watching audience of thousands.

Fernando Ferreira, a member of LGBT-inclusive rugby team the Kings Cross Steelers RFC, was marching in Saturday’s Pride in London parade when he began an emotional proposal to his partner Greg Woodford with a little help from his teammates.

Footage captured the moment Steelers players stopped in front of Greg to recreate what looked like a rugby line-out, only for Fernando to emerge holding not a ball but a ring, which he proudly took over to his shocked partner at the side of the road.

After Fernando got down one knee, the watching crowd roared as an overwhelmed Greg quickly accepted his boyfriend’s proposal.

The tears started flowing as Greg was lifted over the barrier separating the crowd from the parade route and onto the shoulders of his husband-to-be’s cheering teammates, in a display that captured the spirit of London Pride like no other.

Over 26,000 people took part in Saturday’s pride march, with an estimated one million people taking to the streets of the capital to celebrate LGBT+ love. You can check out more pictures from the day here.

Watch Fernando’s emotional proposal to Greg below:

