Pop star Tommy Page has died at the age of 46.

The singer, best known for his 1990 single ‘I’ll Be Your Everything,’ was found dead on March 3 after an alleged suicide, Billboard reports.

Page released nine albums and toured the world during his music career. However, he’s also worked at Warner Bros. as a music exec before joining Billboard as a publisher.

Page previously toured with New Kids on the Block and Tiffany in 1989 and it was during this tour that the star wrote his biggest hit, ‘I’ll Be Your Everything.’

In a 2011 interview, Page said: “Ever since childhood, I’ve had big aspirations for my music career. In the inscription below my senior picture in my high school yearbook, I actually wrote ‘Billboard charts, here I come!’ – a hopeful pipe dream from an ordinary Jersey kid.”

Billboard Entertainment Group President, John Amato, said: “We are all mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tommy Page.”

“He was a magnetic soul and a true entertainer. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Page is survived by his husband Charlie and their three children.

More stories:

Disney’s Gaston was based on gay ‘trade’, Beauty and the Beast director reveals

90210’s Trevor Donovan stripped off to recreate a naked shoot from over a decade ago