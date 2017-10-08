A gay teenager has claimed he was outed by a Daily Mail article which published pictures of him kissing a man during the Conservative party conference.

The unnamed 19-year-old says he is “living in fear” after the tabloid newspaper published pictures taken during a night out following the event in Manchester last week.

The image was allegedly included in an article published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday morning (October 4) under the headline: ‘Not very conservative behaviour!’

The man says he is “devastated” by the images, which were captioned: ‘Two men kiss on the streets of Manchester as young Tories make the most of the time in the city for party conference’.

“I’m devastated. I’m literally shaking with nerves right now,” he told Pink News.

The young Conservative party member alleges that he wasn’t aware of the images being taken and was not contacted prior to publication.

“I started getting messages from a friend asking if it was me and they linked me to it. That was first I knew about it.”

He continued:”I’ve been open about sexuality to very few people, a couple of friends at most. My town is quite hostile to homosexuality and most of my family is as well.

“I honestly don’t know what will happen next. I feel like my life has been turned upside down.”

The Daily Mail have yet to comment on the article but have since removed the picture and references to the young man.

