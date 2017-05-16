A gay couple are set to appear on MTV’s Promposal series.

The TV show documents the lengths teenagers go to to invite their boyfriend or girlfriend to their senior prom.

There will be a total of sex episodes, but gay couple Ambrose and Caddell will be featured in the fourth episode of the series.

“Asking Noah to prom was something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. When I was contacted by MTV about being featured on their newest show, I was incredibly excited. Too many LGBT teenagers have to live their lives in the closet and aren’t able to ask the person they care about to prom.

“This was a great opportunity for us to show everyone it is possible to be out and happy in a small community in a state like North Carolina,” said Brandon about the episode.

His boyfriend, Noah, added: “Brandon and I spend most of our free time volunteering with advocacy groups, like Equality NC, the NAACP, the Human Rights Campaign, Sandhills Pride, and the Democratic Party, to promote equal rights for everyone, including LGBT youth like us. Our passion for activism made us happy to share our story.

“We want to let people know LGBT couples are just as normal and just as deserving of respect as any other couple.”

These two could not be more adorable.