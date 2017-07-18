A gay editor at Teen Vogue has come to the defence of the magazine after the magazine was criticised for publishing an anal sex guide in its latest issue.

Aimed at “teens, beginners and all inquisitive folk,” the guide is there to help those in need get tips on how to prepare, how to stay comfortable and how to make their sex even better.

It was aimed at both men and women of all ages, and the guide insisted that condom use is essential, but sadly right-winger’s still managed to find an issue.

A writer at Christian website Stream condemned the piece in a scathing attack, claiming that it only pushes young people to engage in homosexual activity. “It is glorifying as good, normal and healthy, the harmful practice of homosexual sex. This is a decisive, deliberate tactic of those forcing the current perverted sexual ideology on our society. It is the homosexualization and dehumanization of our children,” wrote Jennifer Hartline.

“People parade and cheer for Pride, as young children are exposed to naked men and women engaging in sex acts on the streets, while the elite smile and praise this show of enlightenment and “education.” Not only do the parents not object, they’re snapping photos of their kids waving rainbow flags as all the naked debauchery walks by.”

Now, Digital Editorial Director at Teen Vogue Phillip Picardi has taken aim at those who have criticised the magazine in a Twitter thread that has gone viral.

Picardi wrote that the criticism of the article is “rooted in homophobia”. He continued: “It’s also laced in arcane delusion about what it means to be a young person today.

“Until queer sex, love, and families are included in education, we’re doing a dangerous and potentially lethal disservice to a growing population. Gen Z will be our queerest and most fearless generation yet.”

Check out his full thread below:

If it’s ok with you guys, I’m gonna TALK ABOUT ANAL SEX FOR A WEE LIL THREAD. — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

We published a 411 on Anal Sex story on @TeenVogue as a continued part of our sex education coverage. — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

I monitor the webmaster email and have been inundated with hate mail saying we promote sodomy and want teens to get AIDS. — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

It’s funny, because I went to Catholic high school and had 0 sex education. I also had a teacher tell me gay sex was a sin in God’s eyes. — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

Fast forward to frosh year of NYU, me crying at Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, bc I’d just slept w someone who I found out was HIV+. — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

The kind folks at Callen-Lorde taught me about HIV/AIDS, what it is, and how it’s contracted. They also told me to get tested regularly. — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

They also explained the concept of HIV stigma, and that HIV and AIDS are two different things. And that HIV is not a death sentence. — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

Then they taught me the importance of safer sex, and what I needed to know in particular as a gay man. — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

I left a 40-minute doctor’s appointment with more life-saving information than I ever received in all my years of private school education. — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

You see, my Catholic school was guilty of endangering all of us by sheer omission of FACTS. EDUCATION doesn’t equal ENCOURAGEMENT. — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

Multiple studies have shown abstinence-only sex-ed is linked to higher rates of STIs and teen pregnancies. — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

TBH, it is IRRESPONSIBLE. How can you possibly expect teenagers to practice safe sex if they don’t know what’s at risk? — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

How can you expect young women to not get pregnant without access to reproductive health care? — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

The backlash to this article is rooted in homophobia. It’s also laced in arcane delusion about what it means to be a young person today. — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

If I had today’s @TeenVogue and @VeraPapisova when I was a teen, I would have been so much safer and better off. — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

Instead, I made mistakes that consisted of quite a few doctor’s appointments! But I’m ok!! — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

But until queer sex, love, and families are included in education, we’re doing a dangerous and potentially lethal disservice… — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

to a growing population. Gen Z will be our queerest and most fearless generation yet. — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

In conclusion, here’s my only reply I’ll be giving to any of the messages. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/KiFjVqLlH3 — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 14, 2017

What are your thoughts on the controversy?

More stories:

Can you guess the sexual orientation of a complete stranger? – WATCH

‘Tales of the City’ wasn’t diverse enough, says Armistead Maupin

