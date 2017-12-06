Ian Daniel has been honoured with the Travel Award, supported by United Airlines, at the Winq Men of the Year Awards, in association with United Airlines.

The film-maker and producer, who co-hosts Emmy-nominated series Gaycation alongside Hollywood actress Ellen Page, was presented with the award by TV presenter Jonathan Phang at the glitzy ceremony at Rosewood London on Wednesday (December 6).

Gaycation, Daniel ghas helped sinhe a spotlight on the oppression of LGBT+ people and the second season saw him and Page look at how the lives of LGBT+ people are changing in America as a result of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Speaking about the climate in the US, Daniel explains: “I think everyone’s waking up, or at least sleeping with one eye open. Especially if you’re a person of colour, or a trans or gender non-conforming person, the potential for discrimination due to the shifting policies is more severe.”

Last year, an episode of Gaycation dedicated to the 2016 Orlando shooting secured the show’s second Emmy nomination as they met one of the survivors, friends and family members of those who died, as well as local activists and politicians in an attempt to make sense of the attack.

Explaining the decision to film the special, Daniel says: “We film queer spaces on our show, and one just got completely obliterated. But there were hundreds of questions we had to ask before we decided to film”.

