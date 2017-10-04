LGBT activist group Gays Against Guns (GAG) held a peaceful protest in New York last night (October 3) to call for tighter gun control.

Over 100 Gays Against Guns protesters joined in the protest, marching from Union Square to Times Square after 59 people were killed and over 500 injured in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday (October 1) night.

The protesters were shrouded in white to represent those who had been killed by gun violence and carried signs reading: “Keep NYC gun free” and “Justice”.

Some protesters also held placards with names and photos of victims who had died from gun violence, including Pulse victims.

One protester addressed the crowd, asking: “What’s the name of that terror organisation?”

The crowd replied by saying: “NRA”. They also chanted: “The NRA has got to go” along with: “What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!” during their march.

The Gays Against Guns group was formed in the wake of the Orlando Pulse massacre last June, and they have been fighting for tighter gun control since.

Previous actions included a “die-in” at BlackRock, a major investor in gun companies.

