A mural of George Michael in Sydney has been vandalised with eggs and homophobic graffiti.

The mural, which depicts Michael as a saint with a halo while holding a cigarette and a bottle of poppers, was vandalised last week (October 10) as Australia nationwide survey on the issue of marriage equality continues.

Jonny Seymour lives in the house the mural was painted on, and he reported the incident but didn’t want to share photos of the vandalism publicly because it “validates it”.

Instead, Seymour took to Twitter to vent his frustrations over the mural, writing: “Dear Saint George had a visit from the vandalising NO hopers. A dozen eggs plus graffiti. Feel sorry for the eggs. Washing their sins away”.

Speaking to Gay Star News, Seymour discussed the anti-equal marriage campaign, calling it “exhausting.”

Dear Saint George had a visit from the vandalising NO hopers. A dozen eggs plus graffiti. Feel sorry for the eggs. Washing their sins away — stereogamous (@stereogamous) October 10, 2017

“The hateful seem to get inordinate amount of publicity (the skywriting NO lasted for 20 seconds yet was shared thousands of times). Their attempts to destroy our sacred places shows their fear.”

Later on, Seymour came home to four strangers helping to clean up the vandalism and tweeted that he was “in tears” as the four strangers became friends.

Meanwhile, George Michael’s documentary Freedom will air tonight (October 16) on Channel 4 – read our review of the late star’s final project here.

More stories:

LGBT stars and allies turn out in force for The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar

All the winners from The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar