A mural of the late George Michael has been vandalised in Sydney just days after Australians voted overwhelmingly in favour of legalising same-sex marriage.

Witnesses captured the horrifying moment one man painted over the artwork with black paint while another man filmed him.

Outraged onlookers called police to the scene who issued the man defacing the mural with a court summons, The Mirror reports.

The attack comes after an anti-gay group named Christian Lives Matter urged followers to destroy LGBT artwork in Sydney following the results of Australia’s postal survey on marriage equality.

Heres your guys‍♂ They also attacked the George Michael mural last night twice!! pic.twitter.com/BW6CdVubuC — scott_marsh (@Scottie_marsh) November 16, 2017

The Facebook page wrote a post asking its members to “protect the eyes of innocent children” by removing the mural of George Michael.

The group is also believed to have prompted a similar attack on Sydney’s Botany View Hotel earlier this week, where a controversial mural depicting anti-LGBT politician Tony Abbott and Catholic church leader George Pell in an intimate embrace was also vandalised.

that controversial Newtown mural of Tony Abbott and George Pell, defaced yesterday, has now been painted over entirely https://t.co/8v9nbNR0q3 pic.twitter.com/TJ5wEpkY3r — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) November 17, 2017

The mural was later defaced after someone threw a bucket of paint over it before three men arrived to paint over the mural the following day.

Facebook users have since begun reporting the page.

