A brand new George Michael single has been released eight months after the star’s death.

The song, a remixed version of the singer’s 1980’s track ‘Fantasy’, was produced by disco legend Nile Rodgers and received its first worldwide airplay on Chris Evans’ BBC Radio 2 show on Thursday morning (September 7).

Rodgers admitted he felt “uncertainty” about the track’s release following Michael’s death on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53 from combined heart and liver problems.

The American record producer, 64, wrote on Twitter: “This process was extremely emotional for me. We were such massive fans of each other’s work.”

Replying to a fan who said they had “mixed feelings” about the track, he added: “You SHOULD have mixed feelings. No one’s heart was dragged through emotional ambiguity more than mine.Tears, uncertainty, happiness & #LOVE.”

You SHOULD have mixed feelings. No one’s heart was dragged through emotional ambiguity more than mine.Tears, uncertainty, happiness & #LOVE https://t.co/8cX4efAX1o

This process was extremely emotional for me. We were such massive fans of each other’s work. #Christmas2016 was very sad. https://t.co/u2pNW7tEzM — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) September 6, 2017

The original version of ‘Fantasy’ was intended to feature on George Michael’s second solo album Listen Without Prejudice Vol.1, and was eventually released in the UK in 1990 as the B-side of ‘Waiting For That Day’.

The disco-themed remix will feature on the upcoming reissue of Listen Without Prejudice Vol.1/MTV Unplugged, which is set for release on October 20.

The album’s release will be marked with a new documentary film narrated by George himself.

Freedom, which features the likes Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Naomi Campbell and Mary J. Blige, marked Michael’s final project before his untimely death in December. It is expected to air on Channel 4 in October.

Listen to George Michael’s ‘Fantasy’ ft. Nile Rodgers below:

More stories:

Cher just destroyed a follower on Twitter who dared to question her

Canada has quietly been giving asylum to gay men fleeing persecution in Chechnya