George Michael’s former partner Fadi Fawaz has issued a public statement on social media after it was confirmed yesterday (March 7) that the late singer died of natural causes.

The coroner confirmed that Michael, who was found dead at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day at the age of 53, died as a result of combined heart and liver problems, ending persistent tabloid murmurings that drugs may have played a role in his tragic passing.

A grieving Fawaz, who first met Michael in 2009 following the ex-Wham! star’s split with American art dealer Kenny Goss, had found himself at the centre of intrusive press questioning as tabloids attempted to plough through the pair’s personal lives in the wake of the tragedy.

Despite making sure to mention there was “no suggestion” that Fawaz had done anything wrong, The Sun newspaper published a report asking the 43-year-old hairdresser to answer baseless questions such as ‘Who provided the drugs?’ and ‘Why do friends of George accuse you of acting like a ‘leech’?”

After the coroner’s report was published yesterday, Fawaz published a rather succinct riposted to those who’d questioned his actions on the night Michael died:

“F**K YOU”.

FUCK YOU — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) March 7, 2017

He later posted a black and white picture of himself with Michael, alongside the caption “The truth is out.”

The Truth is out… pic.twitter.com/F07TxE8T2a — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) March 7, 2017

The Australian-born stylist added: “All the nasty comments, press and 999 were very cruel and unnecessary whatsoever, Now I hope to receive some real LOVE x”

All the nasty comments, press and 999 were very cruel and unnecessary whatsoever, Now I hope to receive some real LOVE x — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) March 7, 2017

The coroner’s report found that Michael died as a result of dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and a fatty liver,” adding that there was “no need for an inquest or any further inquiries” into his death.

According to the British Heart Foundation, dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a disease of the heart muscle where it becomes stretched and thin, reducing the organ’s ability to pump blood around the body.

DCM can be inherited, although it can also be caused by other factors including viral infections, uncontrolled high blood pressure, problems with the heart valves or excessive alcohol consumption over a prolonged period.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, usually caused by a viral, bacterial or fungal infection. Fatty liver disease is a condition in which fat builds up in the cells of the liver, and is usually caused by poor diet or excessive alcohol consumption.

Michael, who was hospitalised with pneumonia in 2011 and had suffered a string of health issues in recent years, sold an estimated 80 million records worldwide and scored seven number one singles in the UK and eight number one hits on the US Billboard Hot 100.

